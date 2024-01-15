Almost five months after her shocking split from Joe Manganiello, Sofía Vergara broke her silence on her marriage of seven years ending for the first time.

The Modern Family alum, 51, revealed she was “surprised” by how respectful people were about her split from the True Blood actor, 47, in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, January 14.

“Yeah, of course, you’re up there and that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew it was going to happen,” Sofía told the publication of her split making headlines. “You can’t hide those things.”

When addressing the press coverage surrounding the split, the actress felt it was fair as “they kind of just said what it was and that was it.”

“It wasn’t bad. I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. I thought that they were going to invent more things, you know how they usually [do],” the America’s Got Talent judge explained, before revealing she’s “been moving on” when it comes to her current love life.

Sofía and Joe — who tied the knot in November 2015 — announced their divorce on July 17, 2023. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” a rep for the exes said in a statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days later, the Magic Mike actor filed for divorce, with his attorney Laura Wasser citing irreconcilable differences in a Los Angeles court, Life & Style confirmed. Their date of separation was listed as July 2, 2023, and the paperwork stated that spousal support would be determined by their prenuptial agreement. Additionally, Joe and Sofía had separate property in terms of “earnings and accumulations of Petitioner before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation” and “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects.”

The former A-list couple have not revealed the reason behind their split, though speculation began to swirl in the weeks leading up to the separation.

“[Joe] is a homebody who plays competitive Dungeons & Dragons with his friends,” an insider exclusively told In Touch weeks after their split on July 26, 2023. Meanwhile, the mother of one “is the life of any party and loves getting dressed up to go out for dancing and cocktails late into the night without him.”

Since their split, Joe has been linked to Kroll Show alum Caitlin O’Connor, while Sofía was photographed on a night out with Dr. Justin Saliman in November 2023.