Bad blood or an honest mistake? Sophie Turner admitted to snubbing Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala because she’s “really bad” with other celebrities.

“Kendall Jenner, have you ever heard of her? She’s niche,” the Staircase actress, 26, joked while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 6. “She was at the Met and, I love the Kardashians, but I think she’s so gorgeous in real life. I was so struck by her beauty.”

However, because she was so starstruck by the 26-year-old model, Sophie turned down an invite to her “low-key” afterparty.

“She went, ‘Do you want to come?’ and I just went, ‘No,'” she told the talk show host. “And I’m like, why? Why do I do this to myself? … And then, I just sat in bed and ate pasta.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Before telling the story, Sophie explained that this happens often when interacting with Hollywood’s elite.

“I can’t quite fathom that I’m actually invited to these things and I’m not, like, a competition winner,” the Dark Phoenix star shared. “Every celebrity I come in contact with, I act up or say something stupid.”

Sophie — who is married to Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas — added, “Recently, it’s been, if a celebrity interacts with me I immediately just shut them down.”

The actress wasn’t always this way with her favorite stars. After the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, a video of Sophie meeting Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness went viral. In the two-minute-long clip, the two stars screamed at each other and shared an emotional hug.

“I’m so happy for your ending, oh my God,” the Netflix star, 35, told the Game of Thrones star about her ending in the show. Sophie, for her part, shared that she’s “obsessed” with the hairdresser.

“I was minding my business walking down the hallway when I saw Sophie Turner looking right at me, and then she said my first and last name, and then my first instinct was to turn around and run,” Jonathan told Elite Daily in October 2019 about their first meeting. “Like OMG, I love Sansa and I love Sophie Turner. I just couldn’t believe that I was seeing Sophie Turner saying my own name. I was concerned that I was having like a health issue, ’cause I was like, ‘Am I hallucinating?’ which you know, we can’t have that and you know it’s. … Yeah, can’t have that, so it was more, I just couldn’t believe I was seeing Miss Sophie Turner say my name.”