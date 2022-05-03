All night long! Celebrities stepped out for Met Gala afterparties all over New York City following the A-list event on Monday, May 2. In addition to celebrating with their friends, stars like Bella Hadid, Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish also changed their outfits before heading out on the town, rocking a second stylish look after appearing on the red carpet.

A popular afterparty took place at the Standard Hotel, where Emily Ratajkowski, Jared Leto, Cardi B and more celebs flocked to the event. Other stars, including Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, attended a soiree across town at Casa Cipriani.

However, not everyone was in the mood to party. Kim Kardashian definitely stole the show during the Met Gala by wearing the same Bob Mackie dress that the late Marilyn Monroe wore when she famously sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy at his May 1962 celebration. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress, since the relic was not able to be altered. She looked absolutely stunning in the piece of fashion history with boyfriend Pete Davidson by her side.

Instead of hitting an afterparty, the couple returned to their hotel room where they indulged in doughnuts from Kim’s very New York City spot, Doughnuttery, and Joe’s Pizza.

“OK, guys, so after the Met, I am starving!” the KKW Beauty founder said on her Instagram Story while showing the fresh doughnuts being fried in her room. “And my favorite doughnuts in the entire world — in New York City — are these mini doughnuts. Oh my God, you guys, I have them in the room. How cute is this?”

She then panned the camera over to show two huge stacks of pizza boxes. “I haven’t had carbs or sugar in almost a month, definitely three weeks. I’m so excited!” she added.

After the celebratory meal, Kim and Pete headed to the airport — with doughnuts in tow — to seemingly head back to Los Angeles. They were accompanied by Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, who attended her first Met Gala with her famous family.

Not all the Kardashian-Jenners called it an early night. Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with fiancé Travis Barker after the charity dinner.

All in all, the Met Gala was one for the books with a star-studded red carpet. Guests came dressed to impress at the white-tie event in their best “Gilded Glamour” to honor the museum’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit.

Keep scrolling to see Met Gala afterparty pictures!