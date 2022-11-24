Going Commando and Proud of It! Stars Who Have Been Open About Not Wearing Underwear

Underwear just isn’t for everyone, and there have been plenty of stars over the years who have admitted they’re more comfortable when going commando.

Kim Kardashian clams she never wore panties until she invented the perfect pair through her SKIMS brand. “I never wore underwear until we invented this style, ” she revealed in an April Instagram story about her dipped front thong.

Her sister Kendall Jenner can’t stand wearing bras and is frequently photographed running errands or at events while freeing the nipple. “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” she wrote on her website in 2016, adding, “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

“I’m weird. I love my tits being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess,” Kendall later told W magazine about going braless. “There’s a definite line. But I’m young. When I’m older, I want to be able to look at it and be, like, ‘I looked good.’”

Like Kim, there are other celebrities who have changed their mind when it comes to their stance on underwear. Lady Gaga told the Daily Star, “I don’t really wear underwear. It’s rare I will. There’s no point. And I’m not ashamed of it.” But she changed her mind in a 2009 interview with Rolling Stone. “I feel freer in underwear, and I hate f–king pants. Plus, it’s easier to dance.”

The “Poker Face” singer has proved over the years that she really does not like pants, going out in underwear and bra ensembles on regular occasions.

Actor Jamie Foxx revealed during a 2020 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show that he likes being underwear-free, much to the annoyance of his children. “I don’t wear underwear all the time. It’s not a bad thing. I’m just a natural person so sometimes when I’m working on stuff, my kids,” he paused before asking, “Okay, let’s just go with something else,” and changing the subject.

One celebrity who has been the longtime subject of going commando is Mad Men’s Jon Hamm. After several paparazzi photos of him over the years seemed to indicate he did not like being constricted by underwear, the actor finally set the record straight in a September 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“I have worn underwear every single day of my life,” Jon said with a laugh while referencing reports in 2013 that the showrunners of the AMC hit asked him to wear underwear to keep his wandering manhood in place. “Yes, that’s a rumor. First of all, who doesn’t wear underwear?” he said, adding, “I love a comfy boxer brief thank you very much.”

