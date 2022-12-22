One horse open ~slay~! Stassie Karanikolaou showed off her rocking body in a sheer catsuit with minimal coverage while heading to dinner in West Hollywood on Wednesday, December 21.

The influencer, who is popularly known as Kylie Jenner’s BFF, went for a vixen look with the sheer ensemble. A corset-like pattern of solid fabric covered her chest area while the bottom mimicked a thong, exposing her full behind.

Stassie, 25, completed her daring look with black kitten heels and a leather jacket, which she ditched for the photo op.

The California native is always dressed to the nines, which prompted her to launch her own collection with the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing in October 2021.

“It’s been special for me to return to dressing up. It’s something that my friends and I love to do … dress up, spend time together, have a nice dinner,” Stassie told E! News at the time. “So, for me, dressing up again is really also about recognizing that we are able to be back around our friends and family again and enjoy each other’s company.”

MEGA

The internet sensation encouraged others to dress up after being cooped up in their houses during the coronavirus pandemic. From classic leather jumpsuits to funky-designed dresses, the collection was made for everyone. Stassie, however, gave consumers one piece of advice while rocking the fashion pieces.

“Confidence is key. Often times if I don’t love what I’m wearing, it can throw off my confidence. I know it sounds ridiculous, but for me, it’s true,” she admitted. “That’s why it’s so important to me that I help design clothes to make others feel and look their best.”

While trying to feel her best, Stassie has undergone plastic surgery to enhance parts of her body she wanted to upgrade. The YouTuber has been honest about which cosmetic procedures she’s had done and tries to change the negative stigma around the topic. She underwent her first procedure in 2017, a boob job, to make her asymmetrical breasts even.

“I was very open to sharing; plastic surgery is nothing to be ashamed of. A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about. All my comments were saying, ‘You’re so insecure, you’re so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it,” Stassie told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2017.

She added, “I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of and that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”