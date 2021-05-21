This soft and pretty summer ombre mani, created by Hannah Lee @hannaroxitis, is seriously easy to create at home.

THE TOOLS:

All of the essentials to nail this look are found in Japonesque’s Essential Manicure & Pedicure Kit. Just $13.49 and available at RiteAid stores nationwide or on RiteAid.com

MTV

.

1. Cuticle Nipper: Hand-sharpened blades meticulously removes cuticles and hangnails.

2. Nail Tool: Gently pushes back cuticles and cleans under nails.

3. Cuticle Scissor: Hand-sharpened blades curve away from skin to safely trim cuticles.

4. Fingernail and Toenail Clipper: Features curved blades that contour to the nail’s free edge.

5. Salon Board: Medium grit, padded surface shapes nails to a smooth even finish.

THE TECHNIQUE:

1. Apply a grey base color to all nails.

2. Border each nail with clear tape.

3. Apply a thin stripe of nail polish onto a makeup sponge in this color order; grey, pink, dark pink, grey.

4. Dab color onto each nail to create the ombre ect.

5. Apply topcoat.

6. Remove tape and clean up skin with acetone and a cotton swab.

For more inspiration, visit Japonesque on Instagram.