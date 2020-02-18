Too cute! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday, February 17, to share a sweet video with her daughter, Stormi Webster, who’s staying by her mama’s side as she recovers from wisdom teeth surgery.

“Are you taking care of me?” Kylie, 22, asked her 2-year-old, who lied beside her and excitedly shouted, “Yeah!” Aww! Clearly, Stormi and Kylie have the tightest bond.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While Kylie has a lot going on, including running her cosmetics and skincare line, her main focus is her baby girl. That’s always been the case even after she split from ex Travis Scott in October 2019. “Coparenting is working out really well for Travis and Kylie,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in November 2019. “They’re actually getting on better now than they did when they were a couple! Kylie says Travis is a great dad and she wants him in Stormi’s life no matter what … Obviously, Stormi’s their number one priority.”

However, it seems like things could be looking up for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the “SICKO MODE” artist, 27, who could possibly reunite as a couple again. “Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” another source exclusively told Life & Style in February. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

For Valentine’s Day, Kylie hosted a brunch at her house packed with some of her closest friends. Despite the fact that her former beau was nowhere in sight, Kylie raised speculation that maybe the two are, in fact, getting back together when she shared photos of her home covered in sunflowers. This thoughtful stunt was very similar to what Travis surprised her with for her 22nd birthday and last Valentine’s Day.

While neither Kylie and Travis have recently commented on the status of their relationship, one thing’s for sure: there’s nothing but good vibes between them. Travis proved it when he told XXL in December 2019 that he loves Kylie and “always will.” How sweet!