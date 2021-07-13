Mogul in the making? Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, “has her own office where she gets all her business done” at Kylie Cosmetics headquarters in Oxnard, California, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed during a Monday, July 12, YouTube video. “She’s actually launching a little secret brand soon that we’ve been working on for a while.” How exciting!

“Do you like coming to work with me?” Kylie, 23, asked Stormi, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, in one of the clips. “Yes!” the 3-year-old replied immediately.

On May 17, Life & Style confirmed that the E! personality trademarked Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner. There is also a corresponding, verified Instagram account with over 800,000 followers, one of which is Kylie herself! Could that be Stormi’s “secret” project? Sure looks like it!

Throughout the rest of the segment titled “Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part Two: Disrupting the Industry,” Kylie goes on to explain how motherhood has changed her. “I hope Stormi looks at me the way that I look at my mom,” she said, referring to Kris Jenner. “Being a mom has become second nature to me. This morning, I had to get up 7 a.m., make her breakfast, get her ready … meanwhile, I’m in my pajamas and slippers and I’m, like, doing her hair, she looks perfect.”

For Kris, 65, seeing Kylie with a daughter of her own is a special experience. “She gives me so much joy, watching her with Stormi, I’ve never seen anything like it and she’s so patient,” the mother of six gushed.

“She could be in the middle of the most important thing in her life at that moment and if Stormi walks into the room and says, ‘Mommy, I need you,’ she will put that on hold and turn all of her attention to her daughter,” Kris assured.

Of course, because Stormi and Kylie spend so much time together, it’s only natural she “takes after her mom,” a source previously told Life & Style, noting Stormi “isn’t camera shy” and is “already a little fashionista.”

In fact, Stormi “had a blast being photographed” with Travis, 29, and Kylie during the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York City in early June, the insider said. Stormi not only “embraced the attention,” but she also showed off her personal style by choosing her own outfit.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Stormi Webster’s office at Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.