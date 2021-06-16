Like mother, like daughter! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, “takes after her mom,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. She “isn’t camera shy” and is “already a little fashionista.”

The 3-year-old reality kid “had a blast” while “being photographed” walking the red carpet with her A-list parents during the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York City on Tuesday, June 15, gushes the insider. Stormi not only “embraced the attention” but showed off her personal style by choosing her own dress, which she paired with Nike sneakers, for the gala.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“She and Kylie really enjoyed getting ready together for the evening beforehand. It was a special mother/daughter moment,” says the insider about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, and her mini-me.

Although Stormi stole the show during the family of three’s rare public outing, the appearance also seemingly solidified Kylie and Travis, 29, rekindling their relationship following their October 2019 split.

“Now that Kylie and Travis are back on track, they feel that they have nothing to hide!” a source dished to In Touch following the event. “They were proud to make an official appearance together, as a family.”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper even gave a sweet shout-out to his dates during the event while accepting an award. “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he concluded his speech.

The source added, “It was a really fun night out and Travis and Kylie loved that their daughter could be part of it too.”

The makeup mogul and “Goosebumps” artist have been spending a lot of time together in recent months. In May, the family of three visited Travis’ hometown of Houston, Texas. Stormi had a blast visiting a local Target with her parents, and Kylie and Travis enjoyed a low-key date night at a playground.

A separate insider told In Touch at the time that the couple was “giving their relationship another shot.” However, instead of putting pressure on labels, they were simply “seeing where it led” and keeping their romance “very chill.”

“Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together,” the second insider explained.

It looks like Kylie, Travis and Stormi will continue to steal our hearts!