Expanding her empire? A verified Instagram page called KylieBaby appeared after Kylie Jenner filed legal documents to trademark “Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner,” Life & Style confirmed on Monday, May 17.

The page already has nearly 10,000 followers but no posts at the time of publication. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, has nine trademarks under “Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner” with an array of products, including baby carriers, diaper bags, non-medicated diaper rash ointments, baby feeding products, clothing, baby bedding, cribs, baby bouncers and much more.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Her daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, is the most stylish 3-year-old, so it’s safe to say the products would be right on trend. Life & Style also confirmed the California native trademarked “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Hair.”

Kylie has built up her empire since she was just a teen and is a near-billionaire after all her hard work. She launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2014 followed by Kylie Skin in 2019. Needless to say, it would come as no surprise if she expanded her portfolio outside of the makeup and beauty world.

The Life of Kylie alum reflected on her success during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in June 2019.

“I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks,” she said at the time. “It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt. Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!”

KUWTK started when Kylie, who is the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was 9 years old. While this helped her gain a large following before becoming an entrepreneur, it also meant her entire life was in the spotlight.

“I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me,” she explained. “Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded. But I feel like I’ve learned how to pull back when I need to. I love my fans and we have such a strong relationship. I do love sharing and inspiring and bringing people into my life. I feel like I was definitely made to do what I do.”