Here for it! Kylie Jenner is always heating up our social media timelines in cute bikinis, and she may expand her beauty empire to start making her own swim and beach goods soon.

Kylie, 23, filed legal documents to trademark “Kylie Swim and “Kylie Swim by Kyle Jenner,” Life & Style confirmed on Monday 17. The trademark reportedly covers a variety of goods, including swimwear, sunglasses, cover-ups, headwear, footwear, beach bags and more.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is already the queen of bikini-clad photos, so it makes sense if she decided to grow her brand in that direction.

The makeup mogul has been showing off her curves in tons of different colorful bikinis while on a tropical vacation with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and friends for pal Yris Palmer’s birthday.

“Beach you to it,” she captioned a series of photos via Instagram of herself in a silver string bikini standing on the latter of a boat.

One day earlier, she posted another slideshow showing off a metallic pink swimsuit with a large statement necklace. “My vibe right now is just living life,” her caption read, in reference to one of Kourtney Kardashian’s now-iconic quotes on their reality show.

The Life of Kylie alum is on a major fitness kick, and an insider told Life & Style welcoming her daughter in 2018 with rapper Travis Scott made her more dedicated to her health than ever before.

“Before Kylie had Stormi, she never did any exercise and ate a ton of junk food as well as homemade comfort food,” the insider explained. “But since giving birth, she has been working with a trainer several times a week, trying to watch what she eats and getting tips from her ultra-fit sisters.”

The insider added, “[She] loves her body more than ever and wants Stormi to grow up with that same kind of confidence.”

The reality babe has been known to show off her incredible cooking skills and will make scrumptious-looking fried chicken and macaroni and cheese for her friends. However, she revealed in March she was trying to eat a plant-based diet like her sister Kim Kardashian.

“Really trying to not eat meat right now. So, here’s my little dinner,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned a photo of her meal, which included a sliced sweet potato, quinoa and roasted broccoli.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for Kylie!