Fun in the sun! Kylie Jenner brought her daughter, Stormi Webster, along with her and her friends on a tropical vacation in honor of close pal Yris Palmer‘s birthday.

In a series of photos and videos posted to the 23-year-old’s Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 15, Kylie showed off glasses of champagne on her private plane before doing a shot with her friends in a cute video. The makeup mogul also shared videos of the beachy locale, after which she posted another clip of her daughter riding on her back as the group walked along a path to a bungalow.

Kylie and her pals — including assistant Maguire Amundsen — enjoyed a lavish dinner in celebration of Yris’ 31st birthday, which even included a gorgeous white cake. Later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sweet photo of herself alongside her daughter, 3, and Yris’ daughter, Ayla, in matching sweatsuits and pink life jackets. “Where to now?” Kylie captioned the cute snapshot, which was posted to her Instagram grid.

The last time the proud mama went on a tropical getaway was in January, when she enjoyed a lavish villa overlooking the ocean in Mexico with sister Kendall Jenner, longtime BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and former assistant Victoria Villarroel.

The reality star is known for spending a lot of time with her toddler, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott — and she considers that time to be the “best gift” that she could give her child, a source previously gushed to Life & Style. “Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi,” the insider added.

In fact, the Kylie Cosmetics founder loves to “come up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time,” the source revealed. Kylie is also all about splurging on her baby girl to “commemorate” holidays and major milestones in Stormi’s life, the insider said. “She always puts money aside for her.”

