Bikini season may be over, but fall is the perfect time to rejuvenate and exfoliate skin after summer activities, and sugaring is one of the most effective and gentle alternatives to waxing for smooth, exfoliated, and hair-free skin.

Danielle Correia, founder of SugaringLA, says many are surprised to learn that sugaring can be a comfortable experience, and the procedure is becoming more well known as people seek better hair removal solutions. Once clients experience a sugaring treatment, most say they will never go back to waxing.

“It’s a common misconception that sugaring is a scrub, but it’s really a gentle technique that uses a paste made of lemon, sugar, and water,” Correia said. “This paste is warmed to a caramel-like consistency, allowing it to glide smoothly over the skin. When it’s rolled off, it effectively removes hair without the harshness of traditional waxing.”

The organic, eco-friendly and sustainable method dating back to ancient Egypt is ideal for all skin types, but Correia says many first-time clients still have misunderstandings about sugaring.

“Some people have said they heard it’s more painful than traditional waxing, which is definitely not the case,” Correia said. “Sugar paste is never hot. It won’t burn you. It won’t lift skin. It’s safe for all ages, skin types, and hair textures and can be done anywhere on the body.”

Unlike waxing, sugarists pull the hair out in the direction it naturally grows, reducing pain. The gentle nature of the sugar paste allows it to be applied and removed multiple times, ensuring complete hair removal and effective exfoliation of dead skin cells. Correia, a foremost educator in the field, developed the Smart Sugaring technique at her sugaringLA studios salons, ensuring the right paste texture for the hair length and body part being sugared. The result is beautifully soft and smooth skin with no recovery time.

“We’re frequently asked if sugaring takes longer than waxing, but it actually doesn’t,” she said. “At sugaringLA, we use a single sugar ball that’s exclusively yours, rolling it back and forth for efficient hair removal. This method eliminates the wait time associated with hard wax, which needs to harden, and there’s no need for sticks or strips like in traditional waxing. For example, a Brazilian can be done in under 20 minutes, making the process quick and convenient and reducing the risk of ingrown hairs and irritation.”

The sugarists at sugaringLA studios have been trained in the Smart Sugaring technique, and take time to explain what to expect from the service and how to care for skin afterward. It is recommended that clients return in about four weeks for their next sugaring service.

“I chose to open a sugaring studio out of the demand for clean beauty alternatives, with sugaring being one of those,” Correia said. “I’m passionate about bringing a quality sugaring experience that’s an organic, gentle alternative to waxing for every body.”

For those who can’t visit a studio, Correia offers a Sugaring at Home Kit along with products to help between treatments, including the Mermaid Salt Scrub, Wild Rose Oil and Glycolic Blast. The plant-based products are free of harmful chemicals and full of beneficial ingredients with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic qualities.

