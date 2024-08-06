Suni Lee, Devin Booker Get Cozy in Paris After Olympics Win

When Olympic worlds collide! Suni Lee and Devin Booker spent time together in Paris after the NBA star watched the artistic gymnast win a bronze medal at the women’s individual all-around final.

Devin, 27, took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 5, to share a photo of himself cozying up to Suni, 21, on the streets of the City of Love. The Phoenix Suns player wore a white T-shirt and black jeans with a matching beanie and shoes. He wrapped his arm around the Team USA gymnast, who looked equally casual in a gray tube top, baggy jeans and sneakers. Both athletes smiled at the camera as they stood in front of a black car.

In the corner of the image, Devin tagged Suni and added a goat emoji, symbolizing the “Greatest of All Time” nickname.

The photo caused a stir among gymnastics and basketball fans online as dating rumors swirled. Though Devin and Suni have not confirmed that they’re seeing each other romantically, social media users shipped the pair.

“I’m manifesting Suni Lee and Devin Booker like please yes,” one person wrote on X.

“New ship is Devin booker and Suni Lee,” another fan tweeted.

“Everyone falling to their knees seeing the pic of Suni Lee and Devin Booker (me included),” a third fan wrote.

The photo came after Devin was spotted in the stands watching the women’s gymnastics individual all-around final on August 1, where Simone Biles took home the gold medal in addition to Suni winning bronze. The basketball player, who is competing with the U.S. men’s basketball team at the 2024 Olympics, looked patriotic in a navy blue knitted Team USA crewneck sweater and a red baseball cap. He chowed down on some snacks as he watched the gymnastics event unfold with some of his teammates.

Devin Booker/Instagram

Devin’s ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner was also present at the individual all-around final, sitting nearby with close pal Fai Khadra. However, the former flames did not appear to interact.

Kendall, 28, and Devin first sparked romance rumors in 2020. They went Instagram official with their relationship in 2021 but later called it quits in October 2022, Life & Style confirmed the following month. A source told People that they “amicably split.”

However, reconciliation rumors have circulated since then, and the pair reportedly reunited at the 2024 Super Bowl in February. An insider told Entertainment Tonight later that month that Kendall and Devin were “trying to figure things out” and “actively speaking and seeing one another.”

“Kendall and Devin have always had a thing for each other and care about each other,” the source added. “Kendall’s family is supportive and like Devin for her. They appreciate that he has always treated her with the utmost respect.”

In May, a source told Us Weekly that the Kardashians star, who dated Bad Bunny after Devin and split from the musician in December 2023, was “enjoying hanging out” with her exes.

“She has a lot of history with [Devin],” the insider added. “She’s young and free and isn’t obligated to [either] situation.”