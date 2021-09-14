Gold medalist Suni Lee already proved she’s a winner when it comes to Olympics gymnastics. The 18-year-old showed that she’s just as at home in the world of high fashion, completely wowing at her first-ever Met Gala.

The Minnesota-native looked absolutely incredible in a gold gown that highlighted her petite 5’0” frame. It featured a sleeveless crop top made of gold and sheer fabric. The shiny gold skirt featured a slight train and a slit up the front. A large layer of fabric hung gown from her waistline to give the skirt some extra style points, while also allowing for her killer abs to be on display.

Suni wore her hair pulled back and up in a high pony, with a mini-gold tiara as a fashionable decorative touch. It looked absolutely perfect with her stunning dress.

Suni showed her championship spirit at the 2020 games, taking home the Olympic all-around individual gymnastics gold medal after teammate Simone Biles had to withdraw due to health reasons. She also won bronze in her favorite event, the uneven bars.

This year’s Met Gala is being held on September 13, 2021, as opposed to the usual first Monday in May. It was pushed back as the COVID-19 pandemic made the spring date in New York City too much of a public health risk. This is a mini-version of the usual blockbuster fashion Olympics, with a pared-down guest list and more safety precautions.

The theme of the night’s event is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which is the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met’s Costume Center.

The gala will be skewing young, even from the cochairs which include actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka. While the guest list is a closely guarded secret until stars hit the red carpet, it is rumored to be heavily filled with influencers and TikTok stars, as opposed to the older fashion guard which are stalwarts at the main event.

Several Met regulars will not be in attendance, including the always head-turning Sarah Jessica Parker, who is too tied up filming the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That to make an appearance. She’s known to spend months putting together her Met Gala outfits, and she just didn’t have the time or the turn-around to make it happen in 2021.

Tom Brady is also a Met Gala regular alongside his gorgeous supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. But the NFL season just got underway, and he’s too busy trying to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to back-to-back Super Bowl titles to make an appearance in New York City dressed to the nines. Hopefully SJP, Tom and Gisele will be there in May 2022 for the big event.