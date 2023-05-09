SWARM’s second annual Racing Fan Fest kicked off this past weekend from May 4 to May 7, and the star-studded event included appearances from superstars such as Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, British-Born driver ambassador for Aston Martin, Jessica Hawkins, and musical performances by artists Maria Becerra and GRYFFIN.

The largest and most elevated off-track fan and live event watch party experience took place at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Avenue, Miami, Florida, during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. In the second year of the annual festival, Racing Fan Fest captivated its largest audience yet and featured various attractions, including the Red Bull Fan Zone presented by Cash App, The Peroni Simulator and Live Art Installation, Universal’s FAST X Interactive Car Experience and the Racing Fan Fest Live Stage presented by ESPN.

During the free four-day event, guests savored drinks curated by Peroni, E11EVEN Vodka and Milagro. As they navigated the Wynwood Marketplace, guests were quickly introduced to a row of pop-up and interactive shops. Headlined by Levi’s (which showcased a 40-foot Custom Airstream Trailer), Oakley and Tyreek Hill’s Soul Runner, the interactive shops gave guests the opportunity to “design your own” Levi’s denim custom piece with wildly fun and colorful buttons, exclusive patches and embroideries that were signature to the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Inside the festival, the Red Bull Fan Zone and Universal’s FAST X Interactive Car Experience welcomed over 120,000 local and international visitors with special onstage appearances by Tyreek Hill, Maria Becerra and GRYFFIN. Additionally, Aston Martin’s Jessica Hawkins hosted The Peroni Simulator activation, speaking with fans while experiencing the activation’s Live Art Installation.

On Racing Fan Fest’s opening day on May 4, Red Bull Fan Zone held the N16 Racing: Celebrity E-Sports Tournament. The special event was hosted by Catalina Mora and Uptown Dale. The event offered A-list superstars and VIP attendees a thrilling rush as they went head-to-head, competing for the ultimate prize and highly sought-after bragging rights.

Continuing to kick off the weekend with a bang and speed, Racing Fan Fest Live showcased a live concert by Universal artist sensation Maria Becerra on May 5. The Grammy-nominated artist performed multiple songs, including her newest hit track and remix featuring J Balvin, “Qué Más Pues?” into “Te Cura,” which is premiering on the upcoming Fast X soundtrack.

On May 6, ESPN took over the Racing Fan Fest Live stage with a special performance of “Oceans” by GRYFFIN. The song was performed for the first time following its May 3 release, and fans received their very own F1 Rockstars of Racing T-shirts on site. GRYFFIN’s hour-long set was made available for live streaming via ESPN and GRYFINN’s YouTube channels.

Closing out the weekend, fans watched the 57-lap race inside the Red Bull Fan Zone at the activation’s live watch party experience. There, fans were treated to watch Red Bull racing teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez go head-to-head to win the Miami Grand Prix and extend the world championship lead. All activations and spaces within the campus footprint continued celebrating into the night, as race fans left the track and headed to thedeck, Wynwood Marketplace’s Day and Nightclub.