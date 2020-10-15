Things are definitely heating up! YouTuber Tana Mongeau called rumored girlfriend Noah Cyrus the “most beautiful girl” on Wednesday, October 14.

“The most beautiful girl I’ve ever laid eyes on,” the 22-year-old gushed over her longtime pal, 20, while promoting new photos she took of Noah on her @tanatookthese Instagram. “Lucky to capture her.”

Instagram

It seems the MTV: No Filter alum chose to phrase her post in a way that has a double meaning: Tana seemingly feels lucky to both capture her friend on camera … and in a relationship, if the romance rumors are indeed true.

Noah and the vlogger first revived dating rumors when they stepped out for dinner at BOA Steakhouse and were spotted holding hands in late September. After the outing, both girls made Instagram posts calling each other “girlfriend,” which really sent fans into a frenzy of speculation. However, neither Tana nor Noah have addressed their rumored relationship so far.

The dynamic duo first went public with their friendship in September 2019, months after both ladies had previously dated rapper Lil Xan. The Bustedness star had even made a YouTube video about why Noah “hated” her, so no one expected them to join forces, let alone become so close.

In February, Tana exclusively told Life & Style she and Noah became friends via their “love of smoking weed,” which is certainly typical for these two starlets. “It’s very rare that I meet a girl who likes smokes as much as me. So Noah will never, Noah could probably out smoke me. I don’t even know,” the former MTV star explained. “She’ll never turn it down. So, that’s how we bonded.”

But it isn’t just smoking that keeps Miley Cyrus‘ little sister and the Las Vegas native so close. “She also is just one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. Her heart is so big,” Tana gushed exclusively to Life & Style. “She loves everyone for exactly who they are and it’s beautiful. So she’s great.”

Time will tell if Tana and Noah are really taking things to the next level — until then, we’ll be keeping up with all their cute posts for one another.