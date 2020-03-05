She’s seen better days … literally! Tana Mongeau took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 4, to share some sexy throwback selfies while suffering from a severely swollen eye. “Let me just tell you, I do not look like this right now,” the popular YouTuber, 21, wrote.

First, Tana revealed she contracted pink eye during Playlist Live, an event for online creators and their fans to interact. However, because pink eye is highly contagious, the Las Vegas native had to take some precautions. “Update: The convention saw my eye and aren’t allowing me to touch anyone today, but I’m doing a meet and greet with no touching,” Tana tweeted on March 1.

Courtesy of Tana Mongeau/Instagram

After returning from Playlist, Tana revealed that her condition only worsened. “I now have pink eye in both eyes. LMFAO. What kinda sick f–king joke,” the MTV reality star tweeted on March 3. Unfortunately, as of March 5, Tana is still dealing with medical issues. “Every time I stress out, my eye swells and I was stressed because I had a pink eye and now, it’s gone so I just have the swollen eye and it’s … super awesome,” the Reality House contestant expressed.

Yikes! Here’s hoping Tana is on the mend soon. After all, she’s got her hands pretty full these days — and that includes writing her first-ever memoir. “When I have a release date, I might tattoo it on my forehead. So I promise when I do, you will definitely know about it,” Tana exclusively told Life & Style in February.

Courtesy of Tana Mongeau/Instagram

“But no, I’m still really perfecting it. I think this is like the most vulnerable I’ll ever be. When this comes out, I’m going to go into hiding,” she continued. “I’m going to be so scared. I’m not going to be able to look anyone in the face once this book is released, it’s very intense. So yeah, I just really want to perfect it before it’s released.”

Hurry up and get better, Tana! We can’t wait to read the book.

