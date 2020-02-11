Real talk: Is there anything Tana Mongeau can’t do? The popular YouTuber, 21, took to Twitter on Monday, February 10, to tease an upcoming project. “My first book is really coming together. I keep making it better and better. Really can’t wait to give you this,” she wrote.

Naturally, her fans are extremely excited at the prospect of a Tana Mongeau novel. “The only book I’ll enjoy,” one user wrote. “I’ve never said this sentence ever but … I can’t wait to read,” added another. “I am so proud of you. You’re really thriving and I cannot wait to read it. I know I’ll love it! I love it,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “OMG! Suddenly, I don’t hate reading.”

Courtesy of Tana Mongeau/Twitter

As it stands, Tana has yet to reveal what genre her book will be. However, if we had to guess, we suspect a memoir. After all, if there’s one thing the Las Vegas native excels at, it’s telling stories about her life — and that includes the less than glamorous parts.

In fact, Tana has no issue being vulnerable with viewers. At the end of 2019, the MTV reality star shared a raw and honest video on her YouTube channel regarding her mental health, as well as her relationship with Jake Paul.

Courtesy of Tana Mongeau/Instagram

“I’m so unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in the public eye. I’ve done so much pretending that I don’t care what I do … so, it’s my fault, you know?” Tana began at the time. “With the open relationship, it’s my fault, too. I wanted to be the cool girlfriend that he never had for him because I cared about him so much, but I let that, like, destroy me.”

Since releasing that video, Jake and Tana formally announced their break and as it stands, she’s single … and thriving! Here’s hoping we get some more tidbits about her love life in the book.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!