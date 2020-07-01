Scandal or Not, YouTuber Tati Westbrook Is Rolling in Dough — See Her Net Worth

She’s far from a stranger to scandal — but YouTuber Tati Westbrook‘s wealth definitely makes it worth the drama. The 38-year-old is worth a solid $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, even on the heels of her feud with Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson. But how did the beauty guru accumulate so much cash? Here’s a breakdown.

Tati Is a Popular YouTuber

With just shy of 9.5 million subscribers, the makeup artist’s vlogging channel rakes in the big bucks. According to SocialBlade, the brunette beauty can make anywhere from $1,500 to $24,000 a month on her videos, which she uploads twice a week.

If she’s having a banner year on the platform, she could make a staggering $287,000 just off her YouTube channel, which she started in 2010. Unsurprisingly, the streaming platform accounts for the majority of her net worth.

Annie Lesser/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Tati Is a Social Media Influencer

The Seattle native boasts 2.7 million followers on Instagram and another 1.4 million on Twitter — and as you know, with a big social media following comes brand deals. Those paid advertisement posts can bring in thousands of dollars in revenue for the beauty blogger.

Tati Is an Entrepreneur

The makeup artist is the CEO and founder of two brands, Tati Beauty and Halo Beauty. Her makeup line currently consists of one palette of 24 eye shadows and glitters, as well as a dual applicator set called “The Blendiful.”

Courtesy of Tati Westbrook/YouTube

You might remember her brand Halo Beauty from her past feud with James Charles. The company sells her own formula of daily multivitamins, plus hair, nails and skin boosters. A huge chunk of Tati’s wealth comes from these ventures.

Tati Is a Makeup Artist

When she moved to Los Angeles back in the day, she worked as a makeup artist to support herself. Considering how good she is at the practice, it’s safe to say the job afforded her a solid amount of cash.

Tati Was Once an Actress

In 1996, she appeared in one episode of the hit series Unsolved Mysteries. Tati also had a recurring role throughout the first season of the ABC Family show, Greek. Though she didn’t have a longstanding acting career, she definitely accumulated some coin from these jobs.