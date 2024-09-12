Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Taylor Swift Is Out of This World in 2nd 2024 MTV VMAs Outfit! [Photos]

Getty

Taylor Swift Is Out of This World in 2nd Outfit at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards! Photos of Her Look

Fashion & Beauty
Sep 11, 2024 10:26 pm·
By
Picture

Taylor Swift is out of this world! The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer changed out of her edgy outfit and into an otherworldly look at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11. 

Taylor, 34, donned a look seemingly inspired by her “Down Bad x Fortnight” mashup as part of her The Tortured Poets Department set on her Eras tour. The bedazzled gown featured an alien abduction, complete with a UFO similar to one seen during her recent performances. 

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal
Picture