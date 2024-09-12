Taylor Swift Is Out of This World in 2nd Outfit at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards! Photos of Her Look

Taylor Swift is out of this world! The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer changed out of her edgy outfit and into an otherworldly look at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11.

Taylor, 34, donned a look seemingly inspired by her “Down Bad x Fortnight” mashup as part of her The Tortured Poets Department set on her Eras tour. The bedazzled gown featured an alien abduction, complete with a UFO similar to one seen during her recent performances.