No remorse here! Temptation Island season 4 star James Patterson tells Life & Style exclusively that he “didn’t feel bad” about tempting women in relationships throughout his time on the island.

“You know, even in my everyday life, I come across girls who have boyfriends and I think there’s nothing wrong with getting to know the girls still, and you never know a friendship [may] come out of it,” the reality star, 26, shares. “But, you know, on the island, everyone’s there for a reason. So, it is what it is. I didn’t take any … you know, I didn’t feel bad about it really.”

James, alongside a group of hopeful singles, traveled to Maui, Hawaii to live in a house with four women — Ash Lamiroult, Ashley Rodriguez, Gillian Lieberman and Iris Jardiel — who are seemingly in committed relationships. While James and the fellow male singles live with the women, their boyfriends are also holed up in a villa with a group of single women. Throughout the series, the couples see if their relationships are meant to stand the test of time, or if they’ll be going home with someone new.

Every member of the Temptation Island cast joins the show for their own reasons. For James, he thought the show was “very intriguing.”

Courtesy of James Patterson/Instagram

The former football player explains, “The concept was a little weird, you know, out of the ordinary. But I like the challenge — a lot of single dudes, only four girls and they have boyfriends. So, I just thought it was a challenge and it would bring the best out of me and help me discover more of who I am. It was just exciting though.”

Although he was competing for the love of one of the taken women, James does tell Life & Style that he thinks USA did a “good job casting the singles,” noting they were all “very pretty people.” Specifically, he called out Marissa Rodriguez and Alexa Coppola.

“Karyna [Auletta] was nice,” James adds. “She’s very pretty.”

All in all, the Florida native feels like he found what he was searching for by going on Temptation Island season 4.

“I’ve never been in that situation before where I’m meeting tons of people at one time and we all have the same goal of, you know, trying to steal someone’s girl or at least build a connection with them,” he shares. “So I learned a lot about myself. I think it was very beneficial for me.”

New episodes of Temptation Island air via USA on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.