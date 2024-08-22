Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Will Settle Feud to Save RHONJ

In a jaw-dropping twist straight out of reality TV, sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are putting their fiery feud on hold in a last-ditch attempt to save Real Housewives of New Jersey — and their lucrative jobs.

“This is not about mending broken hearts or repairing their shattered relationship. Nope, it’s all about business,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “The show’s future is hanging by a thread. If Teresa and Melissa don’t bury the hatchet, the entire franchise could come crashing down.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The source continues, “Let’s be real. They can’t stand each other, but they’re smart enough to know they have to work together if they want to keep those paychecks rolling in!”