Teresa Giudice Reacts to RHONJ’s New ‘Reunion’ Format

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is breaking history once again after it was announced that the women would film in two separate groups for an unofficial season 14 reunion. Fans may not be keen on the setup, but Teresa Giudice “feels good” about the dynamic.

“I was happy with it. ​The viewers are going to have to see how it plays out, I can’t give it away, but I feel good with it,” the “Turning the Tables” podcast host, 52, told People on Saturday, July 20, alongside costars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin.

Later, Teresa noted that fans will “see the truth” after the reunion airs – which will not be hosted by Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen.

“Everything I’ve been saying all along has been the truth. I don’t lie, I’m not fake. I don’t put fake storylines out there,” Teresa continued. “I don’t hurt other people’s families. If you’re a viewer, you’ve been with me a long time and you’ll see that. But other people do that, and they do it for storylines. So, I’m ready for the truth to be out there.”

This season, Teresa’s never-ending feud with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga resulted in the women ignoring each other at events. The same could be said for Margaret Josephs, however, Teresa and Rachel Fuda’s dislike of one another reached new heights.

Drama from last season rolled into season 14 after Teresa’s husband, Louie ‘Luis’ Ruelas, claimed to have hired private investigator Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on the cast. Rachel, 33, and her husband, John Fuda, seemed the most upset by Luis’ actions and the drama trickled into season 14.

During Jennifer Fessler’s surprise birthday party, Teresa called John, 37, the “biggest drug dealer in Bergen County” after they exchanged a few words. John addressed the accusations and admitted to selling marijuana as a teen. Eventually, the two couples sat down together in an attempt to clear the air – but the gesture was unsuccessful.

Getty

Meanwhile, other RHONJ costars turned into enemies this season after Aydin, 47, and Danielle Cabral’s argument at Teresa’s house party turned physical. After there was clearly tension brewing between the two women, ​Aydin accused Danielle, 38, of being shady to her friend after they modeled for the women’s hair business for free. Aydin pushed the ​Boujie Kidz founder, who then slammed a glass cup against her head.

“I didn’t have to see anybody I didn’t like or that I’m not getting along with,” Aydin told People of the new season 14 wrap-up episode. “It was quite pleasant! Amongst ourselves, we all aired our grievances and our gripes and we all communicated. It wasn’t the fighting that you usually see. And the fans are as sick of the fighting as I am, so I think they’re going to love it.”

Though it has yet to air, the RHONJ season 14 finale is going to be a mess. Bravo teased the end during the season premiere, which showed footage of Dolores, 53, sitting alone in a party room at Rails Steakhouse with food and broken kitchenware around the room.

The ladies will separately return to the eatery for the unofficial reunion in two teams. Group A includes Melissa, 45, Margaret, 57, Rachel and Fessler, 55, – while Teresa, Dolores, Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider make up group B.