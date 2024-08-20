Teresa Giudice Twins With Daughters in Pink Bikini Tops

Making fashionable memories! Teresa Giudice twinned with two of her daughters as they donned pink bikini tops during a family trip to Turkey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, chose a triangle-style top, which she paired with snakeskin print pants, showing off her toned abs in the Instagram photo she posted on Monday, August 19. Eldest daughter Gia Giudice wore a bra-style bikini top with a center ring that matched her long knit skirt. Audriana Giudice donned a bubblegum pink bikini top, which she paired with a matching miniskirt.

Teresa captioned the snapshot, “Famiglia,” as she stood next to husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas. He was flanked by his son, Louie Ruelas Jr., while Gia, 23 brought along her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

Some fans were happy to see the Bravolebrity looking so happy with her blended family. “This is the family you deserve, full of love, positive energy and good times!!!!!!!!! I love this BIG Turkish, Italian family party,” one user gushed, while another commented, “Beautiful and happy family. Keep living your best life Tre.” One fan cheered, “So gorgeous all of you! So much good looks in one family.”

However, Teresa was dogged once again by accusations she edited her face for the photo so it appeared smoother. “Stop using filters,” one person asked, while another wrote, “Tre, stop with the faking up your face … Just be you.” A fan also clained, “Damn she FaceTuned Louis too.”

Tre joined up with RHONJ costar Jennifer Aydin during her trip to Turkey, where they hit up the Bagatelle restaurant in Bodrum. Teresa shared a photo of the pair in the DJ booth along with Gia on August 16.

The day prior, Jennifer, 47, took her family to Ephesus, Turkey, for a religious visit. They visited the location “where evidence shows is the last place that the Virgin Mary lived before she ascended to heaven. It is a privilege to take my family to experience such a blessing,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram video.

Teresa’s family vacation comes after Louie, 49, caused a controversy when he talked about his stepdaughters’ clothing choices during the August 6 episode of his and Teresa’s “Turning the Tables” podcast.

After noting he believes it’s important for young people to make the most of their youth, Luis recalled telling Teresa’s daughters, “Try it all! You know, nothing bad, or anything like that. But I’m saying, like, go to the club and dance, wear a thong, wear a short skirt, show your legs off a little bit.”

He added that they’re “the most proper girls [he’s] ever met,” and said he wanted them to “take a risk.” Teresa shares Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Louie recalled the family’s trip to Greece in the summer of 2023. “You know what I told your daughters? ‘Wear a thong. Do it now! Do it now ’cause I didn’t do it when I was young. Do it now. Experience it now,’” he told Teresa.

He then shared that the girls did eventually come “out in a thong,” and he thought they looked “f–king amazing!”

Gia already took her stepfather’s advice during their current trip to Turkey. She posted a series of photos on Monday, August 19, wearing a gold thong bikini as her family enjoyed time aboard a yacht with Jennifer and the rest of the Aydin clan.

The Rutgers University graduate captioned the snapshots, “Golden state of mind.” Teresa commented, “So much fun in the sun,” but one follower snarked, “Lou must love this.”