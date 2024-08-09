Real Housewives of New Jersey fans slammed Luis “Louie” Ruelas after he encouraged his wife Teresa Giudice’s daughters to wear thongs and other skimpy clothing items.

Luis, 49, talked about his stepdaughters’ clothing choices during the Tuesday, August 6, episode of his and Teresa’s “Turning the Tables” podcast. After noting he believes it’s important for young people to make the most of their youth, Luis recalled telling Teresa’s daughters, “Try it all! You know, nothing bad, or anything like that. But I’m saying, like, go to the club and dance, wear a thong, wear a short skirt, show your legs off a little bit.”

He added that they’re “the most proper girls [he’s] ever met,” and he wanted them to “take a risk.”

“We went to Greece last year,” he told his wife, who shares daughters Gia Giudice, 23, Gabriella Giudice, 19, Milania Giudice, 18, and Audriana Giudice, 14, with ex-husband Joe Giudice. “You know what I told your daughters? ‘Wear a thong. Do it now! Do it now ’cause I didn’t do it when I was young. Do it now. Experience it now.’”

He then shared that the girls did eventually come “out in a thong,” and he thought they looked “f–king amazing!”

While Teresa, 52, seemed to agree with her husband’s thoughts by enthusiastically agreeing, many fans took to the comments section to admit they found his comments inappropriate.

“Who else is creeped out by Luis telling the story about her daughters wearing thongs and short skirts? Wtf?? That’s the story Luis wants to tell ? No. Red flags all over the place!!” one person wrote via YouTube in response to the clip.

Meanwhile, others took to Instagram to share their negative reactions to the comments. “Why is this conversation even happening!! Sick sick sick …” one social media user wrote. Another chimed in, “OMG now this is next level inappropriate. Joe better step in here.”

The backlash continued as an additional person wrote, “Wtf is wrong with this man who says this and the mom is so happy and thrilled smh. This man needs to never be on TV or heard of again.”

“Too creepy, this really crosses the line,” someone else commented, as another weighed in, “He is sick and Teresa is so blind and has low self esteem regardless of her game. Wake up!”

Teresa has been starring on the Bravo franchise for years, though Luis became more of a presence on the show during their engagement and after they wed in August 2022. While he has now been on the show for years, the mother of four previously admitted she wished she prepared him more for life in the spotlight.

“I feel bad for him. Poor guy had to go through people hurting him in my world,” she told Us Weekly in July when asked how she helped Luis get in the proper mindset for fame. “I’m sorry.”

Luis then admitted that he “didn’t do enough research on the show before [he] got on” and explained that he went into the situation by leading “with [his] heart.”