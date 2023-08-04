Teresa Giudice left the New Jersey air to enjoy a tropical getaway with her husband, Luis Ruelas! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted sizzling in a bright orange bikini while the spouses soaked up the sun in Sardinia.

Teresa, 51, was seen wearing a halter swimsuit top with matching bottoms while staying under the shade of an umbrella on Thursday, August 3. She also accessorized with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and wore her hair down in a sleek straight style. The Bravolebrity stayed comfortable on an outdoor bed with Luis, 48, who kept cool in the heat by donning a pair of black swim trunks. While savoring a few seaside snacks, the couple appeared to be engaged in a deep conversation.

Teresa also shared a selfie video to her Instagram Stories that day, dancing and showing off her stylish swimwear. The reality TV star also put on a pair of white beach pants while sipping a few drinks with a few close friends.

Teresa and Luis have been traveling around the world recently. Most recently, the couple visited Mykonos, Greece. In an Instagram post Teresa shared earlier that day, her daughters, Gia, Gabrielle, Milania and Audriana — whom Teresa shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice — were seen posing for the camera with their mother in the scenic location.

“This past week with you guys was amazing!” Teresa captioned her post. “Loved every moment we spent together and every memory we’ve created for a lifetime! Miss you guys and already planning our next adventure together as a family.”

While they prioritized spending time with the whole family, Teresa and Luis managed to sneak away to have time alone. Four days prior, the former Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star uploaded a snap of her and her husband posing by a pool, presumably at their hotel in Greece.

“In my favorite place with my favorite man,” she gushed in her social media caption.

Teresa and Luis just celebrated their three-year anniversary as a couple, and Teresa made sure to send Luis a sweet public note via Instagram. On July 27, the Bravo personality created a montage video consisting of clips and photos featuring their cutest moments together, from dancing the nights away together to moments at home.

“[Three] years ago today, I met the love of my life!!” Teresa wrote alongside the video. “Everything in our life happened for a reason, for us to find each other. I love you endlessly and am forever grateful you came into my life. Your soul is so rare. We have such a beautiful family and I will forever cherish our life.”

Despite the seemingly fun summer, Teresa and Luis found themselves in hot water when his ex-fiancée Vanessa Reiser filed a restraining order against him in May, claiming that he harassed her by allegedly hiring a private investigator to pose as her patient. Vanessa is a licensed therapist. Luis, however, has not publicly responded to her claims.

In addition to his legal drama, Luis was also the subject of major drama in season 13 of RHONJ. He became embroiled in a heated fight with Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, during the June 13 reunion after fans learned that the two had a failed business deal that allegedly ended up costing $250,000.

“You know what you are? You’re a woman abuser, brother, that’s what you are,” Joe, 43, blatantly called Luis during the reunion episode, to which Teresa defended her husband by responding, “Don’t say that to my husband! He treats me f–king amazing.”