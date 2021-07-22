Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have watched Teresa Giudice‘s four daughters grow up from little girls into beautiful young ladies. But it’s the Bravo star’s youngest child, Audriana, who has morphed into her mom’s mini-me.

Born on September 14, 2009, Audriana was only 4 months old when the show premiered. She was pampered from the beginning, not only for being the baby of the family, but by Teresa’s RHONJ costars.

Tre named Dina Manzo Audriana’s godmother, and during an episode involving the baby’s christening, she gifted the infant with tiny Gucci shoes.

“Dina takes a lot of pride in being Audriana’s godmother. I love things over the top and so does Dina, so it’s a perfect marriage,” Teresa revealed in a confessional while the christening party was being shown. Tre even held up the teeny footwear to her then-husband, Joe Giudice, and excitedly exclaimed, “Look Joe, her first pair of Gucci shoes!”

Audriana has since grown out of the Gucci shoes and into dancing slippers, as she has become part of a dance troupe that competes nationally. Teresa loves showing off photos of herself with her “precious angel” while in costume at her events. With the stage makeup that Audriana wears, she resembles her famous mom so much in the snapshots.

Tre’s youngest daughter’s life has revolved around dancing for quite some time, and Teresa is completely encouraging her talent. For Audriana’s 10th birthday, she had an epic dance-themed party. The pink and white-themed bash had dancer-covered cakelettes, cupcakes with mini-gold tournament trophies atop and a backdrop wall that featured the words “Perfect 10,” in honor of Audriana’s age as well as winning competition scores.

While Teresa has three older daughters, she frequently refers to Audriana as “my baby,” and being the youngest, the preteen spends the most time with her mother. Teresa and Joe share Gia, born in 2001 who is currently a student at Rutgers University; as well as high schoolers Gabriella, born in 2004, and Milania, born in 2006.

Since Gabriella and Milania are independent teenagers, Teresa and Audriana have spent so much bonding time. Especially since the girls’ father Joe went to prison in March 2016 to serve a 41-month sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud charges. Audriana was only 6 years old at the time, and naturally, Teresa wanted to make sure her youngest daughter grew up loved and protected without her father around. He was later deported to Italy in 2019 after his release from prison and now lives in the Bahamas.

