Providing his take. The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer reacts to the backlash that season 27 star, Zach Shallcross, has faced from fans during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“What I would say is that I’m extremely proud of Zach,” Jesse, 44, says while also promoting his “great” hosting gig with the upcoming season of Spring Baking Championship, which premieres on Monday, March 6, on Food Network and discovery+ at 8 p.m. ET.

When it comes to Zach, 26, the television host emphasizes that the reality star “has been authentic throughout” this season, adding that the version fans are seeing “at home” is the real him.

“At the end of the day, Zach is in this position because he’s really serious about finding love and finding his person,” Jesse insists. “He’s not trying to be a James Bond Bachelor. He’s being himself, he’s being authentic.”

ABC/Nino Muñoz

As for why he takes pride in Zach’s season, the Canada native notes that the Bachelorette season 19 alum is “exceeding people’s expectations in this role.”

After his season aired on ABC on January 23, Zach has faced online criticism from viewers for what they claim is a lackluster season. However, he hasn’t let the negativity get in the way of his journey of love. The California native cheekily took a dig at the social media trolls when he shared a photo via his Instagram on January 30, simply captioned, “Boring Bachelor Energy.”

Ahead of the Bachelor season premiere, Zach teased that this “might not be the most dramatic season, but it’s the most emotional season that they’ve ever had,” in an interview with People.

“I handled everything the way that felt right,” the tech sales executive concluded at the time. “I was following what was right for my heart and my gut. … Fans are going to see my full personality because I wear it on my sleeve. With last season, that necessarily wasn’t the case. I think I’m going to surprise some people with who I am.”

Before starring on The Bachelor, Zach appeared in Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired from July to September 2022. Although he appeared to be in a strong place with the Rachel, 26, the flight instructor sent him home after spending one night in the fantasy suite with him.

Now that he has moved on from the heartbreak and embarked on his own road to romance, fans are watching Zach’s love life unfold as the season plays out. While it may not be full of mind-boggling drama, many viewers have praised him for being genuine, as countless commenters have flooded his recent Instagram posts to applaud Zach for his “good guy” personality.

“He’s not there for the drama, he’s there to find love,” Jesse tells Life & Style. “I’ve been telling people it feels like a throwback season where it’s more about the love and less about the drama.”