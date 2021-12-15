Written in partnership with Thomas Herd, founder of T1 Advertising.

In the midst of the holiday season, it can be stressful trying to find the perfect gift for the men in your life. They probably do not need another cologne, hoodie or pair of underwear, but something fun that they will be able to enjoy with friends or family will never be forgotten. Pins & Aces offers the perfect gift solution for men, with all types of fun golf gear and accessories.

The brand was founded in 2018 by Nick Mertz, a golf aficionado who realized that there was a gap in the market for fun, exciting golf accessories. He found that many of the current offerings were stuffy, boring and plain. So, he founded Pins & Aces.

“In recent years, the culture surrounding golf has evolved immeasurably,” Mertz says. “These days you see a lot of golfers embracing their own unique style. We wanted to design and produce products that are relatable and relevant to today’s golf culture, made from the highest quality materials.”

Pins & Aces aims to make products that are engaging and fun, no matter the golfer’s skill level. Some of the products include whacky golf club headcovers that resemble Bud Light beer cans, U.S. presidents, boxing gloves, the Joker and much more.

With Christmas just around the corner, there is no better time to get the man in your life a unique, exciting gift. To learn more about the brand, visit the Pins & Aces website or follow them on Instagram.