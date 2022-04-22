The Women From ‘The Ultimatum’ Love Rocking Bikinis: See Photos Of April, Rae And More!

Just because Netflix’s season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is over, doesn’t mean you can’t obsess over the cast post-show! The women of The Ultimatum — Rae, Alexis, April, Lauren, Shanique and Madlyn — love sharing their lives with fans on social media, and that includes plenty of bikini photos.

You’ll be happy to know that the ladies of the hit reality TV series have all remained friends, no matter how, er, awkward, it may have been to switch partners. Well, except for Lauren and Alexis, of course! They got engaged to their respective partners, Nate and Hunter, prior to the big switch.

“I feel like there was never animosity against one on one people, but we have this family Ultimatum group chat called the crew,” April revealed to In Touch. “I always have like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do this in Austin. Let’s all get together.’ It’s really cool. It honestly feels like a family. When you realize like, ‘Hey, we went through this all together.’ Like, we all went through this s–t together for the first season. I told ’em. I said, ‘I have all of your backs.'”

Madlyn shared a similar sentiment with In Touch, “Definitely. Yeah, we are. For sure. Yeah. We like to talk in group text. Yes, we definitely are friends and talk,” she assured. “There’s a lot of support and there really was the entire time. It’s an awesome group of people.”

During the season finale of The Ultimatum, Madlyn and her original partner, Colby, got married! Moreover, following the show, they announced their expecting baby No. 1.

“This pregnancy has completely transformed me. Not only physically as I’ve completely shape-shifted … but mentally, spiritually, and emotionally as well,” Madlyn began a lengthy message via Instagram in April 2022. “It has grown an even deeper love than I knew possible with my partner as well as an incredible innate connection with my body and my daughter inside me.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for all these ladies!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the women from The Ultimatum rocking bikinis.