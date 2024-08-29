British Cacao maker Hotel Chocolat is bringing its Velvetiser to the United States. The kitchen gadget melds the brand’s real chocolate flakes into any milk to create a smooth European style hot chocolate, and the process only takes 2 and a half minutes. The Velvetiser allows people to create the same froth a barista would make at a cafe from the comfort of their home.

The gadget – which comes in copper, charcoal, white and platinum colors – is available for purchase via the brand’s website and costs $150. Consumers can also buy the Velvetiser via its “starter kit,” which includes the cocoa maker in addition to 40 servings of hot cocoa and two cacao inspired pod cups for just $190.

“We are proud to introduce the Velvetiser to the US and with it bring a stylish barista-grade machine to America’s kitchens–one that makes the highest quality ethically sourced drinking chocolate and in a way consumers have not before seen. We will change the way people see and drink hot chocolate,” said Ollie Pearce, General Manager of Hotel Chocolat USA, said in a statement.

The Velvetiser is created to deliver a calibrated temperature for optimum liquid chocolate just by simply adding milk, a sprinkle of Hotel Chocolat’s chocolate flakes and pressing the button. The product is guaranteed to be a hit in any household, and will look great on countertops.

Additionally, the Velvetiser is safe to set on any surface because it features anti-scorching technology and a quick wipe clean surface. Additionally, the appliance comes with a 12 year warranty.

If you’re not a hot beverage fan, the Velvetiser is also able to make iced or spiked drinks for a morning pick-me-up, a post-work treat or an after-dinner snack.

Hotel Chocolat has created versatile drinks that come in eight classic flavors, so there is a European-style hot cocoa that every consumer will enjoy. Consumer can indulge in classic 70%

45%, nutmilk, hazelnut praline, salted caramel, milky 50%, orange supermilk, mint dark and vanilla white hot cocoas. Each single-origin pack from the brand makes 10 servings of hot chocolate and retail for $25.

Courtesy of Hotel Chocolat

Meanwhile, people with more adventurous palates can choose between an assortment of limited edition flavors. The caramelized pineapple flavor features subtle notes of pineapple that bask in the soothing waves of caramel-milk chocolate. Another flavor that is only available for a limited amount of time is the coconut white hot cocoa, which includes a creamy coconut and smooth caramel flavor that can be enjoyed hot or iced.