*Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 2 of The Wilds.*

Did you binge-watch season 2 of Prime Video’s The Wilds already? Us, too! The sophomore comeback of the hit series starring Mia Healey (Shelby Goodkind), Erana James (Toni Shalifoe), Sarah Pidgeon (Leah Rilke) and more, proved to be even more ~wild~ than the first, especially the finale — episode 8 “Exodus.” For an explanation on the cliffhanger, plus details about season 3, keep reading!

Amazon Studios

What happened in the season 2 finale of The Wilds?

In episode 8, titled “Exodus,” the Dawn of Eve group — Fatin, Dot, Martha, Rachel, Shelby, Toni and Leah — end up meeting the control group, the Twilight of Adam — Kirin, Rafael, Josh, Ivan, Henry, Bo and Scotty.

By that point, Leah and Rafael had already been working together with help from one of the interrogators Dean Young.

Leah managed to contact the outside world to disclose information about Gretchen Klein’s experiment. Initially, it looked like Leah and the rest of the group were going to be rescued. However, as soon as Gretchen caught on, she had her team pack everything up and they fled, leaving both the Dawn of Eve group and the Twilight of Adam group behind — stranded again!

Amazon Studios

At the very end of the episode, Gretchen makes it clear that the experiment is still very much underway, even if they’ll be overseeing things from a distance. Moreover, Seth Novak will be acting as her inside man.

Seth was originally the mole of the Twilight of Adam group. However, his actions completely derailed the dynamic in the control group. Clearly, he’s trying to win back some points with Gretchen.

Unfortunately, it’s still unclear if Rachel’s sister, Nora Reid, will make her presence known to the group. After all, most of the Dawn of Eve group still thinks she’s dead following the staged shark attack.

Despite helping Leah, Gretchen seemingly let Dean Young off the hook to return home to his family. Dr. Daniel Faber and Alex are still in the fold.

Will there be a season 3 of The Wilds?

As it stands, Prime Video has yet to give season 3 of The Wilds the green light.

However, should the series get another season, it likely won’t come out for another year or so!