Fans were first introduced to Theresa Caputo when Long Island Medium premiered on TLC in 2011. While the show went off the air in 2019, fans have been able to keep up with the medium on social media.

She was on TV for nearly a decade, though has remained consistent in the way she styles her voluminous blonde hair and rocks her show stopping accessories.

From making her reality TV to today, see photos of Theresa’s transformation then and now.