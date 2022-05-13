Written in partnership with Gal Media

With all the traveling that happens during our bustling days, having a bag to hold all of our everyday essentials is absolutely necessary. We could never hold everything we need in our two hands. A functional but stylish bag that’s big enough to carry all of our goods and won’t tear apart under pressure, would be a dream come true. Thread Wallets created just that with the release of their new tote bag collection.

Founded by Colby and McKenzie Bauer with the intentions of creating functional carry products that would still allow for self expression, Thread Wallets continues to change the game of carrying essentials in the most individualistic way possible. As we adventure our way through life, carrying products that will only make our lives easier is one of the goals the company promotes through all of their durable products. Not only does Thread Wallets understand how fast paced life is, the brand creates their products based on the idea that our accessories should be extensions of our individuality.

Just as the clothes we choose to wear on our bodies act as extensions of ourselves, so do the products we carry. By designing four different tote bags around this idea, they have created four unique bags that will allow you to express yourself and look good while doing it. With top quality material, pockets to hold our precious valuables, and a handy D-ring so that you’ll never lose your keys, all boxes of functional fashion are checked off. The creative style of the Jupiper tote and the Carry On tote are bound to enhance any look with their eye-catching designs. If you’re someone who embraces basic essentials, try the solid colored Black tote and the Honey tote. Staple bags are always a must!

Thread Wallets continues to redefine the meaning of functional fashion with essential carry products that are both efficient and extremely fashionable. Although they explicitly help us carry everything we need wherever we go, they also help us carry out our desires of self-expression. Thinking beyond what meets the eye, the brand has curated accessories that will allow us to keep doing what we’re doing with nothing to lose. A tote bag to carry all our beloved essentials, as well as to represent the best version of ourselves, is just what we need in our day to day lives.