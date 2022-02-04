With mask-wearing being part of the new normal, people are using their hair color to express individuality. We talked to one of Hollywood’s Hottest Hairdressers, IGK Salon’s Chase Kusero, on how to whip up some unexpected changes to a classic hair color.

The IGK Hair portfolio of care, styling and finishing products are sulfate-free and safe for color treated hair, gluten-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan. All of IGK’s color kits are ammonia-free and formulated with clean ingredients that are safe for all hair types and textures.

When it’s time for a change, Chase finds inspiration on the streets of LA and travels to fuel his creativity. Follow him at @chasehair.

For Rich Browns With an Edge

Clients have also been increasingly asking for luxurious, rich browns with an edge — think dark oak and warm butterscotch and adding in low lights can give it a more youthful feel. From our new at-home color collection IGK’s Hot Chestnut is a warm golden brown and IGK’s Warm Up is a golden mahogany brown that feels very rich.

For Lower-Maintenance Shades

In the salon my clients are asking for lower-maintenance blonde shades that feel softer versus a bright platinum. Think almond milk, soy milk, oat milk or cashew — colors that are more natural and allow clients to go longer between visits. From our new at-home color collection we have the shade IGK’s Out in Malibu which is perfect to achieve a “natural blonde” for those who prefer to self-color.

To Go Bold/Have Fun

People are ready to socialize, travel, go to events and are looking for a big change. A fun trend emerging is pastel, muted, youthful shades — think lavender silk or pink clay/pink amethyst. I like to play with these shades by adding pops of color to the hair, or if a client really wants a huge change then coloring the entire head. IGK’s Astro Babe (a light cool lavender) and IGK’s French Rose (a light rosy blonde) are right on trend with what clients are asking for at the salon level.

IGK products are available at Ulta and Ulta.com.