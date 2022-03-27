Timothee Chalamet Goes Shirtless for 2022 Oscars Red Carpet: Photos of His Daring Look

Turn up the heat! Timothee Chalamet went shirtless at the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

The Don’t Look Up actor, 26, was seen wearing a sexy black ensemble, with his blazer unbuttoned to reveal his pecks, while keeping his natural curly hair in its regular style. Timothee knows how to rock the red carpet at any time, such as at the several Dune film premieres throughout October 2021.

Both of his 2021 movies are nominated for various Academy Awards, including Best Picture. While only time will tell who will take home that gold trophy, Timothee simply enjoyed the work experience on both flicks and met his future bestie on the set of Dune: Zendaya. She will be a presenter at this year’s show.

“I got to make a best friend shooting Dune,” the Call Me By Your Name star said on Good Morning America in October 2021. “Zendaya is a friend for life. We got along great on set, and I’m counting my lucky stars that I’ve got a friend in this crazy industry that I can count on, and she’s got the same here.”

The Euphoria actress even gushed about how she wanted to reunite with her off-screen buddy in the future.

“I hope we get to do this again because, selfishly, I just wanna hang out with my bestie,” Zendaya said.

While she is dating her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland, she and Timothee might have a chance to have a BFF reunion at the 2022 ceremony or possibly at an afterparty. Though Timothee arrived solo at the Dolby Theater, he likes to keep his dating life pretty casual. So, it’s safe for his fans to assume he’ll have a lot of fun hanging out with colleagues and pals at Hollywood’s biggest night.

Aside from the romance department though, this isn’t the Lady Bird actor’s first time attending the Oscars. He has been a presenter in the past, as he got the opportunity to announce the Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2020 Academy Awards with Natalie Portman.

And to add to his long list of successful movies, Timothee has been working on his upcoming film Wonka, portraying the titular character. He even teased his Instagram followers with his future film by sharing an on-set photo of himself in October 2021.

“The suspense is terrible,” he playfully captioned his post at the time. “I hope it will last … WONKA.”

Scroll through the galley below to see all the pics pf Timothee shirtless at the 2022 Oscars!