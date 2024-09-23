Over four years after their acrimonious split, the band Rascal Flatts is set to rev up their country music machine again, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The source says the green light came after troubled lead guitarist and harmony singer Joe Don Rooney finally agreed to come back into the fold.

The trio of Joe Don, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus — one of the most successful country groups ever, with 16 number one singles — called it a day in January 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way of launching a farewell tour.

But while Gary and Jay have long said they were open to a reunion, Joe Don has been preoccupied with his messy life.

Joe Don’s Playboy model wife, Tiffany Fallon, filed for divorce in 2021, citing the 48-year-old guitarist’s “habitual drunkenness and abuse of narcotic drugs” as the reason for the split.

Months later, Joe Don was busted on a DUI after crashing his car into a tree while drunk, leading to a four-month stay in rehab.

But a source reveals as the singer nears the three-year mark in his sobriety, all systems are go!

“The guys know they are sitting on a big pile of cash getting back together,” spills the source.

“And now Joe Don feels he can go back out on the road and not backslide into his old destructive habits, and he sees Rascal Flatts fans clamoring for them to get back together.”

“He says give the people what they want!”