Was Morgan Wallen on American Idol Before He Got Famous

Believe it or not, Morgan Wallen was once on a reality singing competition before he became a bona fide country badboy. American Idol was the first reality TV series to make singers into superstars, but was the “Cowgirls” singer one of them?

Was Morgan Wallen on ‘American Idol’?

The Tennessee native never competed on the unscripted ABC series. However, he did try out for The Voice – and made it onto Team Usher during season 6 in 2014.

Did Morgan Wallen Win ‘The Voice’?

Morgan has seemingly always been a hot commodity, as he left the show on Team Adam after the Maroon 5 frontman stole him from Usher during the battle rounds.

The “Confessions” artist chose Morgan’s opposing duet singer to stay on his team, which left the “Wasted on You” singer vulnerable and kicked off of the competition. However, Adam saved Morgan at the last minute when he slammed his “Steal” button.

During the playoffs, Morgan fell short during his live performance of Florida Georgia Line’s “Stay,” and was eliminated.

“My mom actually signed me up for The Voice, the TV show, [I] went on there. I didn’t even know what it was [because] I never even heard of it,” he said during a November 2022 episode of Drury Outdoors. “And I was like, ‘Yeah I guess I’ll go, you know, if you drive me to St. Louis. I’m actually willing to try it out, and made it on there, made like top 20.’”

Morgan later admitted that he “wanted to sing country music, but they wanted [him] to sing pop music.”

“I was just like I guess these people are really smart people, I guess I’ll try it,” the Grammy-nominated artist continued. “And I sang some pop songs and then they finally let me pick a song, and I picked a country song and they kicked me off.”

What Happened to Morgan Wallen After ‘The Voice’?

Morgan waved goodbye to his hometown and moved to Nashville in 2015. He released his first studio album, If I Know Me, just three years after moving to Music City.

He later released Dangerous: The Double Album in 2021 and One Thing at a Time in 2023.

Morgan was at the top of his career after releasing Dangerous, which included songs “Sand in My Boots” and “Wasted on You.” However, his world turned upside down in February 2021 after he was recorded drunkenly yelling the n-word outside of his home in Nashville.

He laid low for one year and was even banned from attending award shows despite his songs being at the top of the charts. In 2022, Morgan made his return to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards when he performed “Wasted on You” and “Don’t Think Jesus.”

Morgan found himself in trouble with the law in April 2024 after he threw a chair off of Chief’s rooftop bar in Nashville. He was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct – and his bond was set at $15,250.

After posting bail, Morgan was set to stand in front of a judge during his hearing on August 15, 2024, but the date was rescheduled to December 12, 2024.

Ahead of the hearing, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Morgan was “likely to spend time behind bars” for his actions.

“If Morgan has a felony conviction, it’s going to make it hard for him to get work visas to tour internationally!” the insider revealed.