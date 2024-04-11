Morgan Wallen and ex-girlfriend KT Smith broke up in 2019, though rumors circulated that his April 2024 arrest may have been linked to her marrying her new husband, Luke Scornavacco. Who is KT and how long did she date Morgan?

Who Is Morgan Wallen’s Ex-Girlfriend KT Smith?

KT was raised in Florida, though moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, when she was 12.

She previously worked as a social media intern for her church, and was working in sales when she began dating Morgan. As soon as the “Cowgirls” singer made their romance Instagram official, KT gained over 100,000 followers and started pursuing a career as a social media influencer.

“A social media management company reached out to me and asked me to work for brands full time, and so I did just that,” she wrote via her blog, Thot Thoughts. “I ended up moving to a rental that was better suited for the little family we created and never went back to the apartment job after maternity leave.”

She has been working as an influencer with Central Entertainment Group since October 2020, according to her LinkedIn account.

How Long Did Morgan Wallen and KT Smith Date?

Morgan and KT began dating in 2016 after they connected on Snapchat. They quickly fell in love and announced their engagement just months later, though eventually broke off their engagement.

Despite no longer planning to wed, the pair reconciled and continued to date. However, KT hinted that there was trouble in paradise in a 2019 blog post.

“We were off and on the third year, still talking 24/7 and seeing each other every time he was in town and I would still go on the road with him,” she wrote about her relationship with Morgan at the time. “But being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions. He wasn’t the most faithful.”

The pair eventually called it quits for good in 2019.

Do Morgan Wallen and KT Smith Share Kids?

Following their split, Morgan and KT conceived their son, Indigo Wilder, who was born on July 10, 2020.

Both parents seem to play an active part in Indigo’s life, though KT previously admitted coparenting was initially difficult. “Coparenting with Morgan at the beginning was extremely difficult because it was very new to both of us and I was still bitter towards him,” she wrote in a blog post. “After time passed and Indie became my life, I felt truly healed.”

Why Was Morgan Wallen Arrested?

The “Wasted on You” singer was arrested on April 7, 2024, after he threw a chair onto the street from six stories up at Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar in downtown Nashville, Life & Style confirmed at the time. He was arrested and charged with three felony counts: three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Morgan’s bond was set at $15,250, and he will appear in court on May 3, 2024.

Courtesy of KT Smith/Instagram

Following the incident, his lawyer, Worrick Robinson, issued a statement to News Channel 5 Nashville. “At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” he confirmed. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Shortly after his arrest made headlines, fans speculated that Morgan acted out after KT revealed she married Luke via Instagram on April 4. However, he has not commented on the speculation.

Meanwhile, KT insisted her ex’s arrest had nothing to do with her. “I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement,” she told The Daily Beast. “I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip-up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”