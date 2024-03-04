Lala Kent had fans wondering about the identity of her second child’s dad when she announced her pregnancy on March 3, 2024. Since the Vanderpump Rules star has been single since her split from Randall Emmett in October 2021, her supporters were curious about her new baby’s father.

Who Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Baby’s Father?

Lala used a sperm donor to conceive her second child via intrauterine insemination (IUI), which is more widely known as artificial insemination.

While she did not find out the identity of her sperm donor, she did share some information that she learned about him. “People kept asking me, ‘What are you looking for in your donor?’ and I have to say, looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me,” Lala admitted on the March 4, 2024, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “I hate to say it, but I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart because I’m not.”

The reality star’s mom, Lisa Burningham, appeared on the podcast episode with her and revealed that there was a “defining moment” when Lala chose her sperm donor. “His favorite animal is a lion,” Lala, who has a lion tattoo on her arm, dished. “[And] the song he chose as his favorite and his [favorite] poem both had to do with the ocean.” Lala’s first daughter, whom she shares with Randall, is named Ocean.

Although Lala didn’t care what her donor looked like, she did ask about his physical attributes and took them into account for another reason. “We live in Los Angeles, so that’s great, but the outside world is funny. Not everyone is as progressive as we are,” she shared. “I just felt like I’m bringing this baby into the world because I so badly want it to be here but I also want to eliminate as many questions as I possibly can. So, I was like, ‘I would prefer that this baby have the same aesthetic look as me, my mom, Ocean, so when they come into this world, it’s not only like, ‘You don’t have a dad because I got you from a donor [but] you also look nothing like [me].’ I just want to eliminate any sort of toughness for them. I don’t want to make it any tougher for them.”

While Lala doesn’t have a romantic partner and is having this baby on her own, she confirmed that Lisa will be helping her raise the child. The baby will have the option to find out the identity of his or her biological father when he or she turns 18.

Lala announced her pregnancy by posting a photo of her bare baby bump on Instagram. Ocean was also in the picture. “I’m expanding my pod,” the Salt Lake City native shared.

Why Did Lala Kent Use a Sperm Donor for Baby No. 2?

Lala broke up with Randall in 2021 after claiming to have “proof” that he cheated on her. “I feel like I was in a relationship that was based on nothing but lies,” she admitted that December. The two started dating around 2017 and got engaged the following year, but never made it down the aisle.

The Bravo star was completely “blindsided” by the split and called it a “mindf–k.” After ending her engagement, Lala was already certain that she didn’t want to have to deal with a baby daddy when she had her next child. “I do want to have more kids,” she told People in December 2021. “I don’t think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby.”

In a January 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, Lala confirmed that she was doing IUI to conceive baby No. 2. “[My breakup] was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody.’ And I got to thinking, ‘Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?’” she explained.

Lala was 33 when she conceived her second child and admitted that she didn’t want to wait around for a partner to expand her family. “I will not gamble on me having a child,” she explained. “And I just don’t think finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world. If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take. It’s 2024! There are many ways to have a baby and you don’t need a man to do it!”

Who Is the Father of Lala Kent’s 1st Baby?

Randall is the father of Lala’s first baby, Ocean. The youngster was born in March 2021, just seven months before the exes called it quits.

After Lala and Randall split, they continued to coparent Ocean with a “little bit of a” set schedule. “Nothing is set in stone,” Lala confirmed in December 2021. “I have her the majority of the time and there’s very little communication between the two of us.”

She gave an update on her situation with Randall while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2022. “We parallel parent [with limited contact] and I’m trying to move to zero contact,” she admitted. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Lala also claimed that her ex was “not fit” to parent Ocean in a 2023 interview. “I didn’t realize who I was sleeping next to and who I had a child with,” she said. “I think if I would have known who he is, I never would have gotten involved with him, and I most certainly wouldn’t have brought an innocent little baby into the world.”