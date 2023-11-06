Who Is 'VPR' Star Lala Kent Dating? Boyfriend Updates

Vanderpump Rules firecracker Lala Kent wasn’t focused on entering the dating pool after her nasty split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in October 2021. However, other Bravo bachelors expressed their interest in the single Utah native at BravoCon 2023 and even met up with her outside of the event. Lala, for her part, publicly flirted with Below Deck’s captain Jason Chambers and fans are now wondering if she is off the market and back on the dating scene.

Who Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Dating?

The former SUR hostess is seemingly single, but she sought out captain Jason after he expressed interest in her at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

Jason gave Us Weekly an update on his liking toward Lala at the event on November 4, revealing that they “met” the day prior.

“I’ve met Lala [Kent]. We had a great chat,” he told the outlet before dishing on their “perfect” conversation. The reality TV captain gushed that he and Lala are “very similar” and bonded over being single parents.

Lala shares daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall and Jason shares daughter Saskia with a past unidentified partner.

Jason’s costar Aesha Scott approved the potential pairing to Us Weekly because Lala “could be a little bit freaky.”

According to Jason, “Freaky’s good!”

Are Lala Kent and Captain Jason Chambers Dating?

Although Lala and Jason may have lived up to the rules of Sin City, they are not dating. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t a possibility in the future.

On November 5, Lala posted a flirty TikTok before heading to the final day of BravoCon as she wore a matching athleisure Burberry set that featured a plunging unzipped top.

“Boobies are out. I hope to see captain Jason,” Lala said as she shimmied to the camera and stuck her tongue out.

Hours later, the two reunited at the event and even snapped a photo together.

“Day 3,” Lala captioned her Instagram post with the good-looking captain.

Fans and fellow Bravolebrities sounded off in the comments section of the post and everyone was going crazy over their link up.

“I’m peanut butter and jealous,” RHONY star Brynn Whitfield wrote, while a fan commented, “This is Bravos Travis [Kelce] and Taylor [Swift]. This is the update I came for!! Love this!!”

Jason also posted a picture with the “Give Them Lala” podcast host as they flashed wide smiles.

Why Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala K

ent and Randall Emmett Split?

Lala and Randall were set to walk down the aisle after postponing their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but called off their engagement after the film director cheated on her.

The former couple split in October 2021 and the Lala Beauty founder broke her silence two months later.

“Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand. I don’t know how the f–k I didn’t see a lot of this s–t,” she said on the “Give Them Lala” podcast at the time. “The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the f–k out.”

That March, Lala gave fans shocking details about the end of their relationship via Instagram, claiming that Randall had an affair with a younger woman one month after they welcomed their daughter, Ocean.

“They ‘traveled’ together while I was home with Ocean and working on my brand. I thought he was working, because that’s what he said he was doing,” she wrote in the comments section of @onemomsbattle March 2021 Instagram post. “His new 23-year-old girlfriend was ‘basically living’ in the home 2 days after I left. Sadly, this isn’t the most shocking thing I learned. Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg. I was able to get out – but now my daughter is in the hands of a broken court system.”

Lala went on to expose Randall’s harassment allegations from his former assistants in Hulu’s The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump in May 2023.