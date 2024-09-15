Country bad boy Morgan Wallen is putting on a brave face as he tours the globe — but a source exclusively tells Life & Style the “Wasted on You” singer has a rightly founded fear he’s heading to prison!

Wallen’s attorneys attempted to negotiate a slap on the wrist for the hitmaker, 31, after his April bust in Nashville for allegedly tossing a chair from a rooftop bar — which crashed just three feet away from cops on the street.

But the source tells Life & Style the legal eagles are now hashing out a sentence that includes hard time!

“Morgan’s lawyers have tried to strike a deal where he’d receive probation,” the insider confides, noting the Grammy nominee faces up to six years in prison if convicted on three counts of felony reckless endangerment.

“But it’s looking bleak at this point. He’s likely to spend time behind bars.”

Wallen’s team succeeded in moving his August 15 court hearing to December to allow the performer to keep his concert schedule.

But the source says rattled Wallen sees the writing on the wall!

“Morgan is being told the best scenario is a 30- to 60-day sentence.”

“I don’t think the prosecutors want him to skate away with no time because people will think it’s because of his celebrity status.”

Still, the insider says he hopes the charges can be pleaded down to misdemeanors!

“If Morgan has a felony conviction, it’s going to make it hard for him to get work visas to tour internationally!”