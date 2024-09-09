Beyonce Snubbed at 2024 CMA Awards With 0 Nominations

Many fans of Beyoncé are in shock after learning that she was shut out of the 2024 CMA Awards.

The nominations for the country music awards show, which is set to take place on November 20, were released by the Country Music Association on Monday, September 9. Beyoncé, 43, did not receive any nominations for her Cowboy Carter album, despite the record reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and remaining there for four weeks. The album’s lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” also topped the Hot Country Songs chart for 10 weeks.

The “Single Ladies” hitmaker was the first Black woman to achieve No. 1 in the predominantly white genre. Seven other Cowboy Carter tracks broke into the Top 10 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Additionally, the album and “Texas Hold ‘Em” topped the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Hot 100 singles chart, respectively.

Cowboy Carter is the best selling new country album of 2024 so far, Chart Data reported.

Fans took to social media to express outrage over the snub.

“It’s a bummer not seeing @Beyonce on the CMA Awards nominations, but her impact and talent continue to shine brightly across all genres. Let’s celebrate the amazing music she brings and look forward to more incredible moments ahead!” one fan wrote on X.

“I’ll take the impact of Cowboy Carter over a CMA any day of the week,” another user added.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Now if you really wanna piss them off you’ll release the Renaissance Film on streaming the day the CMAs air,” a third fan tweeted, referring to Beyoncé’s 2023 documentary concert film.

Beyoncé first teased her venture into country music when she appeared in a Verizon commercial during the 2024 Super Bowl in February. The singer then dropped a trailer announcing a March 29 release date for her newest project, which was later revealed to be her Cowboy Carter album. Ahead of the album release, she dropped “Texas Hold ‘Em” on February 11.

Beyoncé hinted in an Instagram post days before Cowboy Carter dropped that the album was inspired by her performance of “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks at the 2016 CMA Awards. Some viewers responded coldly to the performance, and country star Alan Jackson reportedly walked out during their rendition in protest.

“This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” she wrote. “It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

Beyoncé continued, “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work. … This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”