Improving your health and well-being might feel overwhelming but it doesn’t have to be. By adding healthy habits to your routine you can significantly enhance your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Here are ten easy habits that can help you lead a happier and healthier life.

Healthy Relationships

Human beings are social creatures. Cultivating and maintaining healthy relationships is vital to our well-being. Prioritize communication with friends, family, and lovers, as positive platonic and sexual relationships are necessary for the human experience.

Hydration

Ensuring that you stay properly hydrated is extremely important for your well-being. To start your day off right, make it a routine to drink a glass of water in the morning, and don’t forget to hydrate before going to sleep. Throughout the day remember to consume plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated. Proper hydration supports multiple bodily functions, including digestion and cognitive function.

Quality Sleep

Experts recommend getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. For those who struggle with this, setting a bedtime routine, prioritizing a comfortable sleep environment, and limiting screen time before bed will help you form a healthy relationship with sleep.

Balanced Diet

It can be challenging for many individuals to maintain a rounded diet. Nevertheless, ensuring that your body receives nourishment from foods is crucial for leading a healthy lifestyle. Moderation is key and it is important to include servings of fruits, vegetables, beneficial fats, lean proteins, and whole grains in your meals regularly.

Exercise

For many people, establishing a consistent workout routine can be tricky. While it’s likely the most challenging habit on this list, incorporating at least a short walk, gym session, or home workout into your daily life can drastically improve your physical health and overall mood.

Meditation

Finding some time to practice mindfulness and remain present through methods such as deep breathing exercises or meditation can have ripple effects on your life. Prioritizing mindfulness can improve mental clarity and reduce stress tremendously.

Stress Management

If stressors are a constant in your life and incorporating proper diet, exercise, and basic meditation aren’t enough, there are additional techniques to utilize. Taking time to enjoy calm music, yoga, or journaling are all effective methods to reduce stress.

Limit Screen Time

As mentioned earlier, limiting screen time before bed is vital to increase sleep quality. However, excessive screen time throughout the day can also inhibit your sleep at night and your mood and general emotional health. Remain mindful of screen time and coordinate regular breaks into your day.

Set Tangible Goals

Setting realistic, attainable goals — both short and long-term — can create a high-quality sense of accomplishment. In turn, by celebrating your success along the way, this simple habit can drastically improve your motivation and feelings of purpose.

Self-care and General Hygiene

Many people get so caught up in working for others and prioritizing family that they forget to take some time for themselves. Make self-care a priority, whether by taking a bubble bath, indulging in a hobby, or reading a book. Time for yourself is necessary for your happiness and well-being. Lastly, maintaining proper hygiene is a small activity that automatically creates a feeling of self-worth throughout your day.

Incorporating these easy-to-do habits into your daily routine can quickly improve your overall health and wellness. However, keep in mind that consistency is crucial. These small habits are easy to do, so they are also easy to overlook, but by implementing them into your daily life regularly, you are putting yourself on a journey toward a much healthier and happier life.

Article written by Tom White