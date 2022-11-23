Written in partnership with Digital Nod

Artificial intelligence and its promise of automation are at the forefront of healthcare providers’ minds. According to a survey by Optum, 83% of healthcare organizations already have an AI strategy implemented with many organizations following suit. In 2022, AI and its numerous applications aren’t as unknown as they were a couple of years ago, and the world has seen many healthcare providers use artificial intelligence to great effect. Top Aesthetics, headed by Dr. Humberto Palladino and his brother, Dr. Gabriel Palladino, is an example of how artificial intelligence in healthcare can help practices grow as a business and a brand.

When the Palladino brothers came to the U.S. from their native Argentina, few things were certain to them except that they would do what it took to make it. Being skilled doctors with their feet on the ground and a keen business sense, it didn’t take them long to establish a cosmetic surgery clinic called Top Aesthetics.

The clinic grew rapidly, and what started as a practice with one surgeon servicing twenty to thirty patients a month quickly became a practice with three surgeons, servicing a hundred patients a month. The plan, of course, is to continue growing as well as branch out into minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. That growth has been, to some extent, backed up by Top Aesthetics’ innovative use of artificial intelligence and automation.

Top Aesthetics built its reputation on the quality of the service they provide, good outcomes, and a solid safety record. Having talented staff and doctors is necessary to get highly rated in all three of those areas, but the secret to the success is in the Palladino brothers’ love of and familiarity with technology. Being at the forefront of trends, they came up with novel ways to use the latest tools to improve the experience of their patients.

That’s how they came across the idea of building a proprietary patient management system. Their practice needed a tool that will help them bring their philosophy of patient care, which starts well before a procedure and ends well after it, to life. They also wanted to build a concierge service that will allow incredible levels of comfort to their patients while also not breaking the bank for the patients. The idea was to build a system that will let them control what was going on before, during, and after a procedure.

Information management became a lynchpin in their system, and artificial intelligence and automation make it robust, efficient, and very effective, such as delivering professional evaluations to new patients or following up on patients who have had surgery. So as the system became the base for Top Aesthetics’ success and recognizability, the AI was playing an important role in all of it. But that role doesn’t end there, as the Palladinos and Top Aesthetics have other plans that involve the use of AI.

For the patient and practice management system, the company plans to keep developing and improving it, shaping it into a platform. The next step would then be to offer that platform to other practices so that their patients, too, might benefit from having an AI-powered management system looking after them.

Meanwhile, Top Aesthetics will be working on publishing a mobile app centered around patients’ experiences. The first version of the app was already published on app stores under the name The MagicSurgeon. The full version, the Top Aesthetics app, is expected to come out sometime in the near future. The app will rely on using advanced AI technologies to improve the interaction people have with the app.

Also, the app will come with an AI assistant called Top Aesthetics AI, or TAAi, who will serve as a healthcare assistant. Some of the plans for TAAi are to use it to provide round-the-clock access to information stores in an FAQ and the ability to easily set up appointments. The plan is for TAAi to serve answers from other sources, including the company’s YouTube channel. TAAi will be there to help even the most inquisitive of cosmetic surgical patients to find the exact answer that they’re looking for.

AI and the patient management system will also play a role in the soon-to-be-launched minimally invasive procedure practice, Las Olas MedSpa by Top Aesthetics. The same system that did wonders with surgery could now be used to lay grounds for a scalable expansion in the field that is ready to grow. Between the existing application of AI and the ones that are in the works, it’s safe to say that this is one symbiosis where everyone, and patients especially, are on the winning side.