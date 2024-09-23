NFL champ Travis Kelce is gleeful to be the world’s top sugar baby — and has no qualms about being billionaire beauty Taylor Swift’s arm candy, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The towering 6-foot-5 tight end admits dating the planet’s biggest pop star has launched him into another stratosphere of fame and fortune, and he’s thrilled to be rolling with it.

“It’s the life I chose,” says the Kansas City Chiefs stud, 34, who recently starred in a Pepsi ad with rapper-singer Megan Thee Stallion, White Lotus actor Jake Lacy and Fargo star Lamorne Morris.

“I have fun with it.”

After his team’s first win of the season over the Baltimore Ravens in Missouri, Travis and his superstar girlfriend, 34, hopped on her private plane to fly to the U.S. Open in New York City — far from a typical post game activity for the average NFLer.

“Travis is living like a rock star and sees no reason to rock the boat,” the insider spills.

The source says Travis’ high profile fling with the “Love Story” singer has made him one of the most in-demand athletes in advertising and helped him and his brother, Jason Kelce, ink a $100 million podcast deal!

“Nobody’s saying he doesn’t love Taylor,” the insider clarifies.

“But he really loves the life she’s given him!”