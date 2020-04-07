Warning: Cuteness overload ahead! Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 7, to share several videos of her daughter, True Thompson, playing with her baby dolls in their sunny backyard.

The best part? The soon-to-be 2-year-old named her dolls KoKo and TuTu. At first, the Good American founder, 35, thought True was talking to her, but soon realized that she was mistaken. Naturally, Khloé got a kick out of the whole ordeal.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Based on how sweet and gentle True is with her dolls, it’s clear that she’s a very caring little lady. In fact, one insider told Life & Style exclusively that she’s extremely “protective” over her youngest cousin, Psalm West — which mirrors the relationship Khloé has with her brother, Rob Kardashian. “True’s big sister qualities shine through when she’s with her little cousin Psalm,” the insider said. “Khloé already sees her and Rob’s dynamic in True and Psalm.”

As it happens, though, it’s likely True will remain an only child. During a sneak peek from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, KoKo makes it clear that she’s done having children. However, her mom, Kris Jenner, thinks she should reconsider or at least have a backup plan. “You need frozen eggs,” the famous momager, 64, said.

“Khloé has definitely been through a rough year,” Kris mused in a private interview, referring to Tristan Thompson‘s highly publicized cheating scandal. “The fact that she says she doesn’t want to date again is a little sad for me because I want her to live her best life and hope that she’ll have another baby one day.”

Currently, the Revenge Body host is single and not ready to mingle. “I have friends who are like, ‘I wanna hook you up with someone,’ but I just don’t care,” Khloé explained. “I’m focused on myself and True. And, like that’s just what I do.”

Sounds like a solid plan to us, KoKo! Keep doing what makes you happy.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!