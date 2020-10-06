Amicable exes! Tyler Cameron revealed where he and Gigi Hadid stand following their split in October 2019. The season 15 Bachelorette contestant, 27, admitted the former flames haven’t spoken in a “long time.” However, he wishes the supermodel, 25, nothing but the best — especially after welcoming the birth of her daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik in late September.

“I’m excited for her. She’s going to be a great mother,” Tyler gushed to Us Weekly during an interview on Tuesday, October 6. Gigi and the Florida native first sparked dating rumors in August 2019 after being spotted together in NYC on various occasions. One month later, Tyler was photographed consoling the California native at her grandmother’s funeral.

“Tyler is a supportive guy. He is there for the people he cares about and will do whatever he can for them,” a source told Life & Style at the time. “Tyler’s the type of guy who will try his best to make someone smile during a tough time. Things seem to be going well, they are definitely enjoying their time together.”

Fast forward to October, and things between the attractive duo fizzled out as quickly as they began. Thankfully, Tyler and Gigi’s breakup was hardly malicious. In fact, according to a separate insider, it mostly came down to scheduling. “They’ve both been very busy recently — she’s been in Europe for fashion week and he’s been working on his charity and preparing for the Chicago marathon,” the source explained.

While Gigi never publicly acknowledged the pair’s romance, Tyler did offer up a few details over the course of their fling. “Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly,” Hannah Brown‘s ex previously told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so … I’m trying to date privately.”

These days, the FAU alum is seemingly single … no matter how badly fans want him and Hannah, 26, to get back together. “She’s an amazing person, and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been,” Tyler told Us Weekly of their current status. Sigh. A Bachelorette fan can dream, right?

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!