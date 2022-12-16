Tyler Perry has become one of the wealthiest self-made individuals within the entertainment industry. As an actor, director, writer, producer and studio owner, he can do it all! Keep reading for details on Tyler’s 10-figure net worth.

What Is Tyler Perry’s Net Worth?

According to Forbes, Tyler has a net worth of $1 billion. He first made the magazine’s coveted world billionaire’s list in 2021 and remained on it for 2022.

In 2021, Tyler ranked No. 8 on the top 25 list of highest paid entertainers according to Forbes, earning a whopping $165 million that year alone. He came in behind the likes of Bruce Springsteen, who sold his song catalog for $500 million, and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who signed a multi-year $900 million deal with Paramount+. As for Tyler? He made his money off his constant output of films and TV work.

How Does Tyler Perry Make Money?

The media mogul owns the rights to all of his creative output, meaning he gets all of the profits. Tyler learned early on in his career about the value of “writing your own checks” and having total control over his projects.

According to Forbes, that includes “more than 1,200 episodes of television, 22 feature films and at least two dozen stage plays, as well as a 330-acre studio lot at the edge of Atlanta’s southern limits.” Tyler Perry Studios includes state-of-the-art production facilities where he films most of his projects on the 12 sound stages. It is the nation’s largest studio lot in size, and the first to be owned by a Black American.

Tyler currently has a content deal with ViacomCBS that pays him $150 million per year, along with an equity stake in the streaming service BET+.

The Louisiana native is completely self-made and self-taught when it comes to his entertainment empire. “You got to understand, I had no mentors,” he told Forbes in 2020. “My father doesn’t know anything about business, and my uncles and mother, they know nothing about this. I didn’t go to business school. Everything I’ve learned, I’ve learned in progress.”

The actor’s most famous character came at the beginning of his career with the creation of tough-talking grandma Madea. The 11 videos and films in the franchise have all turned profits, which Tyler has been able to rake in because he directed, produced and maintained full copyright ownership. By 2011, his combined movies had grossed a worldwide total of $500 million.

Tyler Owns a Real Estate Empire

With as much money as he has, Tyler has been able to invest in numerous real estate properties. He has an $18 million Los Angeles mansion which he lent to Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle in 2020 after they left the British royal family. “He’s like, ‘My house is safe, and I’ll make sure you have security, and you take your time,'” the former Suits star revealed in the couple’s 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan. The gigantic 34,000-square-foot house includes seven bathrooms and 14 bathrooms. Tyler became so close to the couple that they asked him to be the godfather of their youngest child, daughter Lilibet, to which he responded, “I’d be honored. I’d absolutely be honored.”

The L.A. home is nothing compared to the mogul’s $100 million Atlanta-area mansion, which sits on 856 acres of land he purchased in 2013. The 35,000-square-foot home has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, as well as a large lap pool and even a runway for Tyler’s two private planes. He can use those to jet to vacation homes he owns in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the Bahamas.